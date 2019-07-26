Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.94.

Shares of CHTR traded down $20.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,289. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.23. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $272.91 and a 1 year high of $417.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 230.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 60.2% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

