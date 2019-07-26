Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
CHTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.94.
Shares of CHTR traded down $20.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,289. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.23. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $272.91 and a 1 year high of $417.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 230.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 60.2% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
