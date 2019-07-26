Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHNG. Barclays upgraded Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.04.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $14.28 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

In other news, Director Bansi Nagji purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,000. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Change Healthcare stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

