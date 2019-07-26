Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.405-1.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.64-2.72 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24. Cerner has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Cerner has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.43.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Halsey Wise bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.76 per share, with a total value of $499,776.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 441,468 shares of company stock valued at $30,777,997. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

