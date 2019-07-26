Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues Earnings Results

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CERN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,632. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

Get Cerner alerts:

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $723,234.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,334.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Halsey Wise acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.76 per share, with a total value of $499,776.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 441,468 shares of company stock valued at $30,777,997 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.