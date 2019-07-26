Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $55.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of CPF stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $28.92. 3,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,492. The stock has a market cap of $849.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.02. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Central Pacific Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Duane K. Kurisu acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,497.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,420.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl E. Fry acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,175 shares in the company, valued at $772,585.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 907.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

