Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 913,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.04. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

