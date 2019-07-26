Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,772,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,988 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,081,909.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 475,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,827,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 65,061 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $3,656,428.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,689,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,264 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,029. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 38,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $68.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

