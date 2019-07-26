Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 923 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 38,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.43. 14,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $1,292,116.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,263.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $40,802.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,735 shares of company stock worth $9,592,477 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.