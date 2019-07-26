Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys 18,058 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 6.1% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 296.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.92. 1,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,556. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.89 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

