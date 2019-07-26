Centamin (LON:CEY) Given “Sector Performer” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector performer rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Biffa from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 252 ($3.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 106 ($1.39).

LON CEY opened at GBX 116.29 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 111.06. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.75 ($1.79). The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

