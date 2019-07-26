CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.15, 303,375 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 254,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on CEPU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get CENT PUERTO S A/S alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $160.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.90 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 75.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.