Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$16.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $5.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. GMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.57.

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,706. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion and a PE ratio of -7.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.74 and a 52-week high of C$14.26.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

