Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIP) Stock Price Up 6%

Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) shares rose 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 2,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 105,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Celadon Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17.

Celadon Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.