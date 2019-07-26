CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 31.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $762.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33. CBTX has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on CBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CBTX in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

