Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.75-12.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.20. Caterpillar also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.75-12.75 EPS.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.75. 230,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,918. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.06.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.72.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

