Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAT. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.72.

CAT traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.50. 2,972,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.06. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 66,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 145,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

