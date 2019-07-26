Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Catasys, Inc., formerly known as Hythiam, Inc., provides specialized behavioral health management services to health plans, employers and unions through a network of licensed and company managed health care providers. The Company’s program seeks to improve member health by delivering medical and psychosocial interventions in combination with long term care coaching, including their proprietary treatment program for alcoholism and stimulant dependence. Catasys, Inc. is based in Los Angeles. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Catasys in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ CATS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.40. 60,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,539. Catasys has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $282.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catasys will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $627,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 16,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $288,604.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,748. Insiders own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATS. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Catasys by 127.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Catasys in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catasys by 19.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catasys by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catasys in the first quarter valued at $187,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

