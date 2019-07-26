Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas primarily in proven trends in the Barnett Shale area in North Texas and along the Texas and Louisiana onshore Gulf Coast regions. Carrizo controls significant prospective acreage blocks and utilizes advanced three-D seismic techniques to identify potential oil and gas reserves and drilling opportunities. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Ifs Securities raised shares of SRC Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.72.

NASDAQ:CRZO opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $910.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.14.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 49.20% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,272.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,600 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRZO. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $14,487,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,434.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,119,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,398,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 583,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 315,622 shares in the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

