Carlson Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth $1,662,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Nike by 80.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Nike by 6.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,529 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 83,991 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $6,636,550. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

