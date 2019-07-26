Carlson Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294,579 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 267,182.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,025,000 after buying an additional 5,041,725 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $596,218,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $211,794,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $91,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $193.30 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $195.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

