Carlson Capital Management Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 38,994 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $72.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

