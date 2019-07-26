Carlson Capital Management Acquires 4,844 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

VTV opened at $112.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

