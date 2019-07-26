Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

CDLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $671.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.75. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 84.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 88,030 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $2,563,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,476 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,631,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 190,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

