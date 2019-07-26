Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Craig Hallum downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum now has a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00. Carbonite traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 77067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 115 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.46.

Get Carbonite alerts:

In other Carbonite news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,612 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $38,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $95,818.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,608 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARB. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 2,085.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $836.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carbonite Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB)

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.