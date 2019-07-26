Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

TSE:CS opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of $227.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$144.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.