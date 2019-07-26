Capral (ASX:CAA) Shares Down 4.3%

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The stock has a market cap of $53.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.11.

Capral Company Profile (ASX:CAA)

Capral Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. It offers windows and doors, as well as curtain walls, thermal breaks, and louvre frames; security doors and windows; shower enclosures; wardrobes; and home improvement products, such as aluminum fencing and privacy screens.

