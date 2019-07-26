Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Update

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Capitala Finance stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 199,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,766. Capitala Finance has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 34.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capitala Finance will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 79,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

