Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Update

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Capitala Finance stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 199,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,766. Capitala Finance has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.12.
Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 34.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capitala Finance will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 79,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CPTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Capitala Finance Company Profile
Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.
