Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $208.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.98. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.93 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 59.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 342,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 148,676 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 508,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 78,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 385.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 47,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.