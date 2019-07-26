Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $58.42 Million Stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 724,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,462 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM makes up about 3.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $58,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 475,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 205,371 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

BMV:VCSH remained flat at $$80.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 52 week low of $1,401.70 and a 52 week high of $1,575.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

