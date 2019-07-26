Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 221,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 50,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 21,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Barclays cut to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.68. 134,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.60%.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.