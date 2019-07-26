Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $22,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,699,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,174,000 after acquiring an additional 154,046 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,918,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 710,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 404,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 420,145 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,611.0% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 558,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 547,096 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN remained flat at $$30.73 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 187,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,856. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69.

