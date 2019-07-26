Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Kohl’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 94.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

KSS stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 129,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

