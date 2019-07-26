Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.43 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IONS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,701,801.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,513.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,344. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

