Canton Hathaway LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

HD stock opened at $215.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.96. The company has a market capitalization of $236.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

