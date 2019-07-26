CannTrust (TSE:TRST) Trading Up 21.7%

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (TSE:TRST) were up 21.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.14, approximately 1,295,224 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,140,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Several research firms have commented on TRST. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dart Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of CannTrust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get CannTrust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $484.26 million and a P/E ratio of -24.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.62.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.