Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources’ balanced and diverse production mix facilitates long-term value and reduces the risk profile. Canadian Natural’s acquisition of Athabasca Oil Sands project in 2017 has added significant value to its asset base and buoyed the production prospects. Notably, lower capital needs and improving operational efficiencies have enabled the company to generate significant free cash flow. What’s more, the company remains committed to investor friendly moves by the way of dividend payouts and stock buybacks. However, discounted crude prices in Canada is a drag on the company’s revenues. Further, tthe C$3.25-billion term loan to fund the Devon Energy asset buy has worsened the company’s debt-to-capital ratio and lead to higher interest outgo. The interplay of these factors account for the cautious stance.”

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.20.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $24.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $36.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.2794 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

