Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAMT. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camtek currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Camtek has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter worth $307,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter worth $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 47.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 277,771 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter worth $587,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

