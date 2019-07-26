Cameco (TSE:CCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of C$388.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

TSE CCO traded up C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$12.17. 1,332,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,079. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.85 and a 52-week high of C$17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.78.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

