Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

DA Davidson cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

CPT has been the subject of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.86. 15,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,909. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $6,319,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 273,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,852,203.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,025,880.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,679 shares of company stock worth $12,211,588 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 180,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 105,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

