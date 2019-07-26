Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,800 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 1,226,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN CEI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,620. Camber Energy has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $462.50.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Camber Energy by 423.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 154,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Camber Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Camber Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.