Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $35,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 120,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,332,523. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $32,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,812,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,566,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $109,889,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $97.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

