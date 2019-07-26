Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given Buy Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

“We continue to see progress at CALX toward establishing a growing and profitable access platform supplier with a diversifying customer base, and maintain our OP rating. the lower 2H guide, positives including GM expansion, solid opex control, strong new customer/platform additions (33 in the continued ramp of quality US (VZ) and International (CityFiber) major customers and growth in the company’s Tier 3 customer base that accounts for nearly 50% of revenue outweigh the lingering effects on the company’s legacy business of the struggles of traditional/Tier2 carriers (CTL WIN FTR etc) that now account for less than 25% of revs after significant declines over the past two years.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst wrote.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CALX. ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,804. Calix has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $341.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Calix had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 25,311 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $157,181.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $92,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,953.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $132,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Calix by 966.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Calix by 401.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

