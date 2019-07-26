Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.36). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 511.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CALA shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 9,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,076. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $160.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.85. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

In related news, insider Susan Molineaux acquired 51,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $200,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 525.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 2,487.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.