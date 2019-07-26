Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.01. Caladrius Biosciences shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. WBB Securities started coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.10% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.