Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.50

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 4117888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.66.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,647,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after acquiring an additional 191,268 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 239,959 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $1,305,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

