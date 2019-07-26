Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Raised to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CABO. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $1,316.00 target price (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,191.00.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,219.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,185.39. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $710.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $278.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.23 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 31.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.80, for a total value of $233,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,147.42, for a total value of $613,869.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,398. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $37,088,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

