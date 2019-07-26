Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Issues Earnings Results

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $68.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.67%.

BY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 81,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $49,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $109,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $94,969 and have sold 16,799 shares valued at $335,170. Corporate insiders own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,819,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

