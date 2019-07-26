Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Update

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,100 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the June 15th total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

BY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. 81,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $49,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $109,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $94,969 and sold 16,799 shares valued at $335,170. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 6,390.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.