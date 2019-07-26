Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. FIG Partners reissued an outperform rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,610. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 431.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

