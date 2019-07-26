Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. FIG Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,610. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $337.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 525,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

